Kansas City home to several Juneteenth events throughout June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — June is set to be a busy month across Kansas City as the area recognizes Juneteenth 2024.

Here’s a listing of events:



The Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center is hosting its third annual Juneteenth from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. More information about the event is available online.



Pride is set to take center stage at the 13th annual Heritage Festival from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 across the 18th and Vine Jazz District. Several events are planned throughout the day. More information is available on the event’s website.



Downtown Overland Park is hosting its Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Thompson Park, 8045 Sante Fe Drive in Overland Park. A community march is planned for 10 a.m., followed by a rally at 11 a.m. at the park. More information is available online.



The City of Independence is hosting its third annual Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Independence Uptown Market. A drum line performance by Hickman Mills students is set to begin at 10 a.m., with formal remarks by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II at 11 a.m. More information is available on the city’s website.



From 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, Brothers Liberating our Community is hosting a Juneteenth freedom celebration at Corrigan Station, 1828 Walnut St., in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. More information about the event is available online.



The Nelson-Atkins Museum is hosting its 8th annual Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at the museum, just off of E. 45th Street and Oak Street. It’s a free event but you’ll want to register ahead of time. For more information and to register, visit the museum’s website.

If we missed an event, please send us an e-mail. If you're out celebrating, share your photos with us at pics@kshb.com.

