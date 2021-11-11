Kansas City homeless agency struggles with increasing prices, supply chain issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-based agency that works to provide services for those experiencing homelessness or near-homelessness said ongoing supply chain issues and increasing prices are making operations challenging this holiday season.

In a news release Thursday, City Union Mission CEO Dr. Terry Megli said the agency hopes to serve more than 1,000 families through its Christmas Store this season, but that it’s going to need the community’s help.

“Some of our past resources are not available this year; along with the supply chain issues in the city and the increasing prices as a result, we need the help of our community,” Megli said in the release.

Families who meet eligibility requirements are able to shop at the store, located at 1700 E. 8th Street, for each member of their household. The agency estimated that nearly $12,000 worth of gifts are selected by families each day.

The season for the store starts on Monday, Nov. 15.

“Struggling parents want nothing more than to give their kids a Christmas full of love, laughter and joy,” Megli said. “This is an opportunity for caring people in our community to join together to help make those Christmas wishes come true.”