Kansas City homeless encampments brace for life-threatening weather this weekend

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Homeless encampments across Kansas City are bracing for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills that will create life-threatening conditions for people without proper shelter, heat and winter clothing.

Anton Washington prepares for his night shift doing street outreach across different encampments where he hands out food, clothing and tents to those in need.

Anton Washington is the executive director of Creative Innovative

"These are like gold in the street," Washington said, showing off emergency blankets and winter clothing.

Nick Allen, a street outreach coordinator with the City of Kansas City, Missouri, expects a busy weekend, but finds hope in the community bonds formed in the encampments.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Nick Allen, street outreach coordinator, City of Kansas City, Missouri

"What I really love of encampments is the camaraderie, and that's going to help this weekend," said Allen. "You're going to see people that have a heat source letting people into their tent and so on."

On Friday, the Interfaith Coalition for the Unhoused held a panel discussion to address homelessness in the city. Despite the harsh weather creating a ghost town outside the building, the room was packed with attendees.

"There were a diversity of people there to listen and people that are actively involved in trying to end homelessness," said Beth Hill, community resources manager at the Kansas City Public Library. "And other people that have probably experienced everything in between. It was just moving."

La'Nita Brooks Beth Hill, Community resources manager at Kansas City library

Hill said the Kansas City Public Library offers numerous resources for those experiencing homelessness, including housing assistance, meals and connections to city resources.

Josh Hedges with the Kansas City Division of Unhoused Solutions said the city has significantly expanded its winter shelter capacity.

La'Nita Brooks Josh Hedges, Kansas City Division of Unhoused Solutions

"We did a lot of work this year to make sure we had the most low barrier beds during winter," said Hedges. "When I first started here about four years ago, we were at about 120 beds. This year we've got 931, between the beds that the city of Kansas City has and our partners out in the community."

However, Hedges warned about the severity of the approaching weather conditions.

"This is going to be dangerous, though," Hedges said. "If you're new to homelessness and you have not experienced this type of cold, long exposure will cause permanent damage. So do everything you can to find somewhere warm."

For those who don't know where to turn, advocates remind the community that the libraries in the Kansas City Public Library system serve as resources for everyone to use.

"If you're lost, go to the library," said Hill. "We'll get you started."

Those is need can also call the Cold Weather Hotline at 816-513-3699.

