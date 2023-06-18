Watch Now
Kansas City International Airport experiencing issue with baggage system

Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 13:13:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport is experiencing a technological issue with its baggage system on Sunday, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

The issue is affecting the airport's outbound baggage system and all airlines with flights Sunday morning.

The aviation department says it is working to fully identify the cause of the issue and find solution.

The department said that lines were long at KCI's ticket counters and bag drop earlier in the morning.

Travelers can stay up-to-date on the latest status of their flight through the FlyKC website.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

