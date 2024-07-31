Kansas City International Airport, KCMO record busiest June in history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport and Kansas City, Missouri, experienced the busiest month of travel in history in June, officials announced Wednesday.

During the month of June, the Kansas City Aviation Department reported 1,174,626 travelers arrived and departed through KCI.

That marked a 7.4% increase from June 2023.

It also surpassed the previous record set in June 2001 when 1.14 million people traveled through the airport.

The airport believes 2024 is on track to potentially see a record 12 million passengers, KCI said in a news release.

—

