Kansas City International Airport listed among 50 airports requiring 5G buffer zone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport was among 50 airports listed that will have a buffer zone when wireless companies turn on 5G C-brand service on Jan. 19.

In a press release , the Federal Aviation Administration said this will help the risk of disruption.

Traffic volume, the amount of low-visibility days and geographic location were among the factors considered when choosing KCI.

According to the FAA, the wireless companies have already agreed to turn off transmitters and make other adjustments near the 50 airports chosen.

This will reduce potential 5G interference with aircraft instruments used in low-visibility landings.