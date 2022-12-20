Kansas City International Airport prepares for snow, Arctic air ahead of holiday travel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Aviation Department is preparing for an estimated 488,000 people through Kansas City International Airport during the holiday travel season, which end Jan. 2.

“It’s a well-orchestrated machine that is an airport in winter time,” said Joe McBride, with the Aviation Department.

Within the last week the Aviation Department reopened the city’s second runway that was under construction for a full-depth replacement. Some of the concrete dated back 50 years, meaning it was original to the airport.

As planes are coming and going, crews will shut down one runway to clear it while leaving the other in use. Snow removal of one runway takes about 45 minutes to an hour.

KCI has to use sand and chemicals like potassium acetate instead of salt to provide traction for the planes on the runway. Salt could damage the mechanics.

Travelers who headed out of town today are happy to leave this preparation to someone else.

“I couldn’t have planned it better,” Veronica Byrd said. “I am so excited. I mean thinking about getting to the warm weather. I can’t wait.”

If you find yourself waiting around for a plane that’s eventually cancelled and not rescheduled, you are entitled to a full refund.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has a customer service dashboard to make your requests a bit easier.

Regardless of the reason, the DOT says if your flight is cancelled and not rebooked ,you should get a refund even if you have a nonrefundable ticket.

Travelers who were headed out of town on Tuesday are happy to leave travel woes to someone else.

“I’m glad we’re getting away from it honestly,” Adreece Sanders said. “We’re going to warmer temperatures and I’m happy about that.”

—