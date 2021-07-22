Kansas City International Airport reports year-over-year traffic increase in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport said 803,589 passengers traveled through the airport in June.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department, that was a 233.9% jump compared to June of 2020.

The department also said overall year-to-date travel is also up by 23.1% compared to last year.

Air freight handled by KCI, which includes freight and mail transported by air, also increased by 20.9% percent in June. In total, the airport has handled 102.7 million pounds of freight in 2021.

