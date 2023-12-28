Kansas City International Airport wraps up first holiday travel season at new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City International Airport is wrapping up its first holiday travel season at its new terminal.

The Aviation Department estimates that more than 410,000 travelers will arrive to and depart from KCI this holiday travel season. Prior to this week, the department gauged December 21, 22, 28 and 29 to be the busiest days.

KCI estimates that by the end of the year, a total of 11.4 million passengers will have passed through the new terminal since its opening on Feb. 28. That’s up 17% compared to 2022, which saw 9.8 million passengers. The airport also launched a new airline service, Sun Country Airlines, and added new nonstop flights to Long Beach, Cabo San Lucas and Montego Bay.

Due to the uptick in passengers, the airport encourages travelers to be prepared by following these tips:



Make use of cell phone lot until passengers are ready to be picked up, or park in the garage, where the first 30 minutes are free through Jan. 3

Make sure to have the airline’s app on your phone for the most up-to-date flight information

Visit TSA.gov to check what can be packed in carry-on or checked luggage

