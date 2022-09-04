Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City Irish Festival celebrates 20 years

The festival is this weekend and ends on Sunday night.
KC Irish Festival
Kansas City Irish Festival
Kansas City Irish Festival is weekend!
KC Irish Festival
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 12:01:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Irish Festival is back again and hoping to draw out thousands of people to downtown KC.

This is their 20th year of the festival. Organizers for the event said this festival is "dedicated to promoting the culture, music, character and history of Ireland and of the Irish people who call Kansas City home."

They have tons of different food vendors, activities for kids, live bands and more.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids.

It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 11 p.m. at Crown Center. For more information: click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock