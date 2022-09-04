Kansas City Irish Festival celebrates 20 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Irish Festival is back again and hoping to draw out thousands of people to downtown KC.

This is their 20th year of the festival. Organizers for the event said this festival is "dedicated to promoting the culture, music, character and history of Ireland and of the Irish people who call Kansas City home."

They have tons of different food vendors, activities for kids, live bands and more.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for kids.

It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 11 p.m. at Crown Center. For more information: click here.

