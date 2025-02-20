KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Treasury Employee Union Chapter 66 President Shannon Ellis updated members on potential layoffs in a video Wednesday evening. Ellis claimed Small Business/Self-Employed (SBSE) employees on probation will be "terminated."

Kansas City IRS employees anxious amid whispers of potential layoffs

Ellis said she doesn't know if that means all employees on probation are at risk of losing their jobs.

The union president also said there are members who have been asked to come to work on Thursday and bring all of their equipment.

These layoffs are part of President Trump's plan to downsize the federal workforce. Layoffs have already happened at other federal organizations like the National Parks Department, Agency for International Development and Department of Veteran's Affairs.

This announcement could be the first of many potential layoffs. IRS employee Tiere Hobby-McNeal said she's scared.

"Definitely scary, especially when you know this is your life, this is your livelihood," Hobby-McNeal said.

In a video on Tuesday night to union members, Ellis claimed employees who have only been working at the IRS for one to two years are the most at risk. But, that doesn't mean other employees aren't at risk.

RELATED | Kansas City IRS union president: ‘Employees will be removed’ Wednesday

Hobby-McNeal has worked at the IRS for 15 years.

Daniel Scharpenburg, who has worked there for 16 years, now serves as the union's first vice president. He argued that no matter who's laid off, it affects workflow, which will affect everyone.

"Everything the government does is funded by the work we do," Scharpenburg said. "So, if you care about veterans getting their benefits, we’re doing that. If you care about people getting their food stamps, we’re a part of that, too."

Scharpenburg said the union plans to hold a rally at noon on Saturday, March 15, outside of the IRS building on Pershing. He is encouraging everyone to attend.

"Nationwide, people can start to think that we’re just numbers or something, and we’re real people," Scharpenburg said.

—