Kansas City IRS union president: ‘Employees will be removed’ Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The president of a union representing workers at Kansas City’s Internal Revenue Service Center posted a Facebook video Tuesday indicating probationary employees could be terminated Wednesday.

“It is stated that our probationary employees will be removed as of [Wednesday],” Shannon Ellis, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 66, said in a Facebook video Tuesday. “We don’t know what time. We don’t know how it’s going to happen.”

Ellis told members the move could impact probationary employees. She said that a probationary period can last for up to two years for some employees.

“This is unacceptable and I am furious this is happening on our campus in the middle of tax season,” Ellis said.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the IRS planned to lay off “thousands of probationary workers” as early as this week.

Reuters reported Tuesday that government departments faced an 8 p.m. ET deadline to provide a list of probationary employees who have been terminated.

In the social media video, Ellis urged employees to download and print documents related to their recent pay stubs, employment history and performance evaluations.

“I don’t mean to scare anybody, but we just don’t know who all is impacted, so be prepared,” Ellis said.

On Monday, KSHB 41 News anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim spoke to those concerned about the impact of the potential layoffs.

