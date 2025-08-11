Kansas City, Jackson County election boards detail timeline for Sept. 30 recall election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County election boards have announced a few changes in the upcoming Sept. 30 recall election of County Executive Frank White Jr.

There are two main changes for Kansas City voters:



Due to the shortened election cycle, fewer polling places will be open on Election Day.

To expand access, additional No-Excuse Absentee Voting locations will be available.

Approximately one week before the election, voters will be mailed a notification card detailing their polling information.

Voters can also confirm their details at kceb.org

On Election Day, voters can vote at any poll, including KCEB, by using a Ballot Marking Device.

Those who wish to vote on a pre-printed paper ballot must do so at their assigned polling location.

Voters who wish to vote absentee before Election Day in Kansas City can do so with an excuse starting Aug. 19, at KCEB, 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Voters without an excuse will be able to vote at KCEB and additional satellite locations starting Sept. 16. Additional details on satellite locations and hours will be announced in the coming days.

The Registration to Vote Deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 3.

For Jackson County voters, all 103 normal voting locations will be open.

Military ballots will be mailed this Friday, Aug. 15.

Absentee voters can vote at the normal location at 110 N. Liberty in Independence, starting Aug. 19.

Two weeks before the election, Sept. 16, no excuse ballots can be cast at the Woods Chapel Community of Christ Church at 500 N.E. Woods Chapel Road, which is also a regular election polling location.

Jackson County is working to schedule election judges and volunteers. Again, all Jackson County locations will be open on election day, but there may be fewer workers, but with only one question on the ballot, they expect voting to go quickly and smoothly.

