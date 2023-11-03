Kansas City jazz, hip-hop artists make Christmas album, will benefit those with disabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re not in the holiday spirit yet, it's time to get ready. Local musicians Friday released a Christmas benefit album for those with disabilities.

Jazz, hip hop and blues themes are featured as local artists speak on their Christmas experiences.

The musicians who made “The Soul of Santa" say it’s a traditional album with a new energy.

“When you listen to it, it just makes you feel like it's that," said Joseph ‘Jo Blaq’ Macklin. "It feels like home. You wanna drink coffee or hot cocoa by the fire.”

The Blue Room in the 18th and Vine district hosted a special preview of the album, which was recorded in Kansas City.

“My son knows every word to my song and now he’s at school saying, 'My dad knows Santa Claus,' said XTA-C, artist featured on the album. “I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The musicians said it brought together Kansas City musicians and all genres of music.

“It’s heartfelt, creative, loving, caring," said Macklin. "It represents what Soul of Santa is - giving back,”

"When you get up in the morning, you should be looking to make someone’s life better, " said Tucker Lot, Soul of Santa creator. "We do good 365 days a year.”

Tucker Lott started Soul of Santa. His non-profit, Do Good Foundation, is about empowering those with disabilities like his late daughter Aria, who fought epilepsy.

“My daughter sang the five songs on the album,"ott said. "I wrote them five years ago. We’re all telling stories about Christmas. Some of us didn’t have Christmas trees at times”

Lott said people just have to fight your way through like Aria did.

They were focused on fighting for marginalized, disabled groups of people and this album's proceeds will continue that fight.

“I just want people to know they are valued, especially at this time,” Lott said.

Lott said to look forward to the December 2 event where the Soul of Santa will host the 18th and Vine Christmas tree lighting. They will pass out toys, clothes, and a hot breakfast on December 3.

https://thesoulofsanta.org/



