Kansas City jewelry store restocks after 'Taylor Swift Effect'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — EB and Co., located in Brookside, is in the national spotlight after one of the store's red and gold creations was spotted on Taylor Swift.

“You know what it means, but, like, you don’t really know what it means,” said owner Emily Bordner. “Just the chaos that ensued.”

Alex Brandon/AP Taylor Swift speaks with people on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Customers told KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge they searched online and in stores to find EB and Co.’s #87 jersey ring.

“Just huge, huge fans on and off the field,” said shopper Jill Williams. “It’s been a fun ride with the Chiefs dynasty so far.”

Bordner said this season is the company's first with specialized Chiefs jewelry.

“It’s all about testing and evolving and seeing what reacts and what people are liking, what they want more of,” she said. “We are always open to new ideas and excited to launch some new ideas next year.”

Julio Cortez/AP Taylor Swift speaks withKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The store received more orders overnight than ever before — Bordner and her team will ship out more than 500 orders over the next few days.

“I think, hands down, this is the biggest thing that’s ever happened to my company and my business, for sure,” she said.

Interested customers can place a preorder of the jersey ring on the store’s website. It will ship in early March.

