Kansas City Jewish community marches for Israel in D.C.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — A group of students and staff members from Hyman Brand Herbrew Academywere part of the estimated 300,000 people who marched in Washington D.C. to show their support for Israel, this week.

"It was very impactful and meaningful to just see so many people come together for the same reason I was there to show support for Israel," said Asher Glass, Senior at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy.

Glass was one of the five students along with four faculty members from Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy who went to D.C who were able to travel after receiving funding from school donors.

During the march, political leaders voiced their support for Israel including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who demanded the release of the hostages along with recently elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"My favorite part was hearing all the Israeli singers that came from Israel perform their songs for us," Zachary Granoff, junior at Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy,"it's just so beautiful when everyone knows the songs and they're all singing together and it brings peace."

Images and reminders of the more than 200 Israeli hostages along with their families plea's were also visible during the march, leaving a lasting impact on some of these students.

Since the attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, in which at least 1,200 Israelis — mostly civilians — were killed and at least 240 taken hostage, antisemitism is on the rise across the globe.

"It was very sad and it was hard to digest and see that people actually do that to humanity," reflected Glass.

Accompanying the group was the head of Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy, Adam Tilove who encourages people within Kansas City to support the Jewish community and call for peace.

"This war is not with Islam, it's not with Christianity, it's not with the Arab world, this war is with Hamas and people that would that wish us destruction. But we want peace with the world and we want to be respected members of the world community and we look forward to the day when we can find that peace with our neighbors, friends, and the world," expressed Tilove.

To show support, the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City is accepting donations for theirIsrael Emergency Fund. According to a spokesperson with Hyman Brand, the organization has raised more than $2.6 million in relief.