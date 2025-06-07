Kansas City Juneteenth Parade 2025: What you need to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 8th annual Juneteenth Cultural Parade is set for Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

JuneteenthKC organizers are expecting more than 100 parade entries in this year’s parade in the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District.

A pre-parade show is set to start at 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon at 18th Street and Benton Boulevard.

The route continues west along 18th Street through the heart of the 18th and Vine district.

A Heritage Festival is set for June 21.

More information about JuneteenthKC, the Cultural Parade and the Heritage Festival is available online .

