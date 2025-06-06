KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers and thunderstorms around until mid afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers and thunderstorms this morning into the mid afternoon

A good chance of rain and a few T-Storms Saturday morning & early afternoon

A few showers and thunderstorm are possible Sunday afternoon and evening

Great June weather early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, ending 2-4 PM

High: 76º

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms by morning.

Low: 64º

Wind: Light and variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning into the early afternoon.

High: 76º

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Low: 64º High: 79º

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

