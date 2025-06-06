Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | A few showers and thunderstorms around until mid afternoon

Highs today will be around 75°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and thunderstorms this morning into the mid afternoon
  • A good chance of rain and a few T-Storms Saturday morning & early afternoon
  • A few showers and thunderstorm are possible Sunday afternoon and evening
  • Great June weather early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, ending 2-4 PM
High: 76º
Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms by morning.
Low: 64º
Wind: Light and variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning into the early afternoon.
High: 76º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Low: 64º High: 79º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

