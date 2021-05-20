Kansas City, Kansas, businesses offer incentives to those who are vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County leaders held off lifting the county's mask mandate until May 27, after a contentious meeting on Monday.

One concerns health officials raised was the county's low vaccination rate. Currently, seven out of 10 people have not received the vaccine, which is one of the lowest rates in the metro.

To help more people get vaccinated in the county, businesses are offering incentives.

GG's Barbacoa Cafe in Kansas City, Kansas, is taking 25% off any order for those who can prove they are fully vaccinated.

"We want everybody to start getting the vaccine then that way everybody can help each other," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez received the vaccine himself to protect himself, his family and his customers. His daughter Isabella also works at the authentic Mexican restaurant and believes this will benefit her neighbors.

"It might help motivate people to probably get vaccinated and get protected from COVID," Isabella Gonzalez said.

Down the road at Hollywood Casino, owners are using the house's money to entice patrons to get inoculated.

"If customers come in and show us their fully vaccinated CDC card, we’ll give them $10 in free slot play just as an added incentive to really drive vaccinations here in our local market," Rick Skinner, VP and General Manager at Hollywood Casino, said.

The casino started the promotion in April, and gamblers have placed their bets on good health.

"We’ve had roughly about 50 people a day, so about 2,500 people have redeemed the offer," Skinner said. "So that’s very encouraging. We’re seeing more and more and we’re keeping it going."

County health leaders said they hope any incentives help promote more residents to get the vaccine.

"The last few weeks we’ve only vaccinated about 500 first doses per week, so that’s a substantial drop off, of course, from where we were," Juliann Van Liew, Wyandotte County health director, said during the meeting on Monday. "And it means that we won’t get to the 70% herd immunity for a long time, if ever."

It's a goal that can be reached if more people chip in.

"If we were to all to drive towards one common goal, that would be beneficial for all of us," Skinner said.

To learn more about Wyandotte County's orders or where to go to get the vaccines, visit the county's health website.