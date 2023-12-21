Kansas City, Kansas, church goes viral with flash mob caroling at Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Videos of a local caroling flash mob at a Kansas City, Kan., Walmart near the Kansas Speedway went viral this week

The people behind it are local, too.

All of the 50 or so participants are from The Cure Church in KCK.

Esther Lohrke, one of the church's pastors, says it was more or less an impromptu organization that happened after Sunday's sermon.

"After my message Sunday night I go, 'Whoever wants to, show up to Walmart," she said. "My main thing was go there to bring some hope to anybody."

The whole idea was to get that same feeling from inside the church to people outside the church building.

Lohrke's husband Kelly, also a pastor, watched the whole thing.

"My wife just started singing," he said. "Then church members started singing and then it was just bizarre. Workers started singing. And I'm watching tears come down people's faces. I'm watching other people sing that I don't know who they are."

They were singing a message of hope and light to people who might feel stuck in the dark.

"Worship or music, singing just does something to people that brings people together," Esther Lohrke said.