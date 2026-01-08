Kansas City, Kansas, expands trash cart pilot program despite resident pushback

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Kansas City, Kansas, is expanding its trash collection pilot program despite resident concerns about switching from unlimited pickup to a two-cart system.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, will launch the second phase of its roll cart program in early March.

Phase 2 will affect 19,000 households after a pilot program where, according to a UG survey, almost 80% of participants reported they were satisfied with the program and wanted to continue.

The new system provides standardized 96-gallon trash and recycling carts designed for automated collection. The carts would replace trash bags and personal containers.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Recycling (left) and trash (right) bins that'll be rolled out during pilot program in KCK.

"We can't continue to operate the same and expect a different outcome," said Diana Miles, solid waste manager for the Unified Government.

Residents can check whether their home is included in Phase 2 by visiting the UG's address lookup map or calling 3-1-1 for assistance.

Miles said the city is playing catch-up after years of delays due to an existing contract.

This current effort is two years in the making and received approval from the UG commission in April 2025.

"There's a lot of catching up,” Miles said. “We're delayed in the way we provide trash service.”

Because it’s free of charge to residents, Miles said it won’t increase monthly bills; any increases come from Waste Management’s ability to increase the price each year due to inflation.

No final decisions will be made without “further notice and public input,” according to the UG.

Residents are not able to opt out of the pilot program.

The possibility of additional carts will be addressed on a case-by-case basis after the pilot has been running for a while, according to a UG spokesperson.

Requests for additional carts came up before Phase 1 and eventually "declined substantially" as people started recycling and freeing up space in the trash cart.

The change comes as Kansas City, Kansas, lags significantly behind state recycling rates and neighboring cities that have already incorporated roll carts.

While Kansas maintains a 32% recycling rate, KCK recycles only 4% of its waste.

The original Waste Management contract dates back to 1993, with only small changes made in 2012.

The carts are provided at no cost to residents by Waste Management and are designed to improve collection consistency, reduce litter, and support safer, more efficient service.

Some residents question the necessity of the change.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Eva Garcia-Meza, a Wyandotte County resident who'll be a part of Phase 2.

Eva Garcia-Meza, a Wyandotte County resident who runs the We the People of Wyco Facebook page, said her family of seven generates substantial waste quickly.

"We're busy, and I have little ones, and it doesn't take very long to accumulate quite a bit of trash," Garcia-Meza said.

She worries about the transition from unlimited pickup to restricted containers, something she had when she lived in Johnson County.

"To move from a model of unlimited trash to limiting that to one container, I think, is going to create issues," Garcia-Meza said. “Those additional trash bags would accumulate in my garage.”

Garcia-Meza expressed shock at the timing of the change, noting the existing contract still has years remaining.

Miles explained that's why the UG entered a memorandum of understanding that allows Phases 1 and 2 for free.

The UG is hoping to get positive feedback for Phase 2, which will involve half of the city.

Phase 3 would complete the process for everyone.

"If it's not broken, why are we messing with it?" Garcia-Meza said.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41

She also raised concerns about elderly residents managing the containers and believes the change could worsen illegal dumping problems.

"Residents are allowed to place large items on the curb, like large items, bulky items. However, we still have an illegal dumping problem," Miles said in response to illegal dumping concerns. "So we have to ask ourselves, is this the trash service, or is this a community problem we need to address?"

Garcia-Meza said missing trash day creates chaos for her household.

"If I forget trash day, it's chaos, because now you're accumulating," Garcia-Meza said.

Miles acknowledged community skepticism, but said the change addresses resident frustrations with the current service.

"A lot of residents are skeptical about the change, and I understand that, but ... we also have to point out that we did hear some of the residents who were frustrated with the service, and this provides a more efficient way to serve the community," Miles said.

The Unified Government's contract with Waste Management expires in 2032, when no hauler will be able to provide the current unlimited service model.

"It's not if it's going to happen, it's when it's going to happen in 2032, so we want to get ahead of it and provide this at no cost to the resident," Miles said.

Miles said change is difficult, but necessary, comparing it to technological advances over the past 20 years.

She encouraged residents to provide constructive feedback.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Diana Miles, Solid Waste Manager for Unified Government of WyCo/KCK.

"Although all residents aren't happy with this, if you do have any ideas or solutions, we're open to receiving that feedback, not just the negative comments," Miles said.

Phase 1 began in August 2025 on the northwestern side of the city, chosen because it has less street parking, wider roads and proximity to the landfill.

Rose Mulvany Henry, a resident in Phase 1, shared her feedback with KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson on Wednesday.

"The program is bringing us in line with how most, if not all, of neighboring cities have moved regarding trash and recycling collection," Mulvany Henry said. "Ultimately, it’s a step in the right direction toward efficiency here."

Phase 2 targets the eastern side, including northeastern and southern areas, to test diverse challenges.

The goal is a third phase that covers the entire city, serving all 50,000 homes that Waste Management currently services.

Garcia-Meza said she sees a disconnect between community input and government action.

"I would like to see a little more alignment with what the community is asking," Garcia-Meza said.

She said the situation reflects broader transparency concerns in the county.

"It seems like regardless … the direction was already determined before making this move," Garcia-Meza said.

The program aims to decrease missed collections, litter and weather delays, while encouraging recycling through education.

The city offers dumpster days twice yearly for large items and maintains a yard waste center.

Residents will continue receiving weekly recycling pickup, and trash collection days will not change.

The Unified Government will host public information sessions to help residents understand how the program works.

The sessions are scheduled for:



Jan. 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the WyCo Neighborhood Resource Center



Jan. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Bristol Hill United Methodist Church



Feb. 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. at KCKPL South Branch Library

Each session will begin with a brief presentation explaining the Phase 2 rollout, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Cart deliveries for Phase 2 neighborhoods are expected to begin in February, with collection service starting in early March.

Click here to read more about the program, see frequently asked questions and submit questions of your own.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

