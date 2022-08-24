Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter hospitalized following fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter is expected to recover after falling ill following a house fire Tuesday.

A fire department spokesperson said fire crews battled a garage fire at a home around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of Troup Avenue.

As crews picked up equipment after fighting the fire, a long-time fire department captain collapsed in front of a fire truck.

The captain was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital.

The spokesperson told KSHB 41 that as of noon, the firefighter is expected to be OK.

