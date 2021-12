KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department firefighter was injured Wednesday while responding to a house fire at 520 North 72nd St.

According to a KCKFD spokesperson, the firefighter fell through the floor of the home.

The firefighter complained of rib pain and shortness of breath and was taken to the hospital. They are non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire.