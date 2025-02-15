Kansas City, Kansas, homeless shelter will move due to upcoming cold snap

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An anticipated plunge in winter temperatures led the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to temporarily move its overnight shelter from the Willa Gill Center at 645 Nebraska Ave. to 550 State Ave.

The change in location for the overnight shelter begins Saturday, Feb. 15, and is scheduled to end Sunday, Feb. 23, according to a news release from the Unified Government.

The move to the building at 550 State Ave. will allow more people to stay overnight in a warm shelter.

Those staying at the overnight shelter will be given a warm meal, a sleeping mat, a blanket, and a tent to sleep in.

A grab-and-go breakfast is available each day as people leave the shelter.

The Willa Gill Center will be used as a warming spot during the day.

The Gill Center's hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The hot lunch program will be available at the center.

