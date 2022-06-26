Kansas City, Kansas, man dies in motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday night in Jefferson County, Kansas.

At around 9:35 Saturday, Michael Greene, 57, was driving eastbound on a Fat Boy Harley Davidson Motorcycle on Kansas 16 Highway, west of Wellman Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

After failing to complete a curve to the south, Greene was thrown off the vehicle into a ditch, KHP says. The motorcycle stopped at the right side of the highway. Greene was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities responded to the scene and Greene was declared dead, crash logs say.