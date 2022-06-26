Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Kansas, man dies in motorcycle crash

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 6:27 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 07:27:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday night in Jefferson County, Kansas.

At around 9:35 Saturday, Michael Greene, 57, was driving eastbound on a Fat Boy Harley Davidson Motorcycle on Kansas 16 Highway, west of Wellman Road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

After failing to complete a curve to the south, Greene was thrown off the vehicle into a ditch, KHP says. The motorcycle stopped at the right side of the highway. Greene was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities responded to the scene and Greene was declared dead, crash logs say.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock