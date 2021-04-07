Kansas City, Kansas, man injured in shooting at Times Square in New York City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet early Wednesday morning near Times Square in New York City.

The man, identified as a tourist visiting New York, was struck shortly after 2 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Police said the man, who is recovering at a nearby hospital, was not the intended target.

The KCK man had just returned to New York after watching a New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies game earlier in the night in Philadelphia, according to WNBC-TV in New York .

The shooter has not been located.