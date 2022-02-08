Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner returns luxury car purchased by Unified Government

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner returned a car purchased with tax payer money that its maker, GMC, has dubbed as a "luxury full-size SUV."

Garner, who was elected as the city's 31st mayor last November , announced Tuesday that the Unified Government recently purchased a GMC Yukon Denali for him.

According to GMC's website , the price of a Yukon Denali can range from $70,940 to $87,7004.

In a news release, Garner called the move to return the vehicle "unprecedented" and said he wants to put his "service to this community above himself by making a promise to refuse any new vehicle purchases afforded to his office by the Unified Government."

According to Garner, the Unified Government allows for a vehicle to be purchased for incoming mayors.

He said he's confident returning the vehicle will allow the Unified Government to recoup any expenditures it incurred while purchasing the vehicle.

“As a new Mayor, I am being proactive in recognizing that I need to move in a different direction when it comes to the utilization of resources provided to me by the Unified Government,” Garner said in the release. “I really want people to know that I want this Mayor’s office to be something other than politics as usual.”

The Yukon Denali purchased for Garner will be decommissioned and sold.

Garner didn't immediately release any details on the pricing of the vehicle purchase for him.

