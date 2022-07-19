Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Kansas, police locates missing man

41 Template
41 Action News
41 Template
41 Template
Posted at 8:57 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 22:50:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | James was located and is safe.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and is out in the dangerous heat.

According to KCKPD, Michael James, 76, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. today near the 1600 block of North 74th Court.

Mr. James is five-feet, eight-inches tall.

He was wearing a white tank top, overalls with patches and white shoes.

He was driving a silver Toyota pickup truck with Kansas license plate 012MTT.

Michael James' pick up truck
Michael James' pick up truck

Anyone with information about Mr. James should call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock