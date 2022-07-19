Kansas City, Kansas, police locates missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | James was located and is safe.

Original story | Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who suffers from dementia and is out in the dangerous heat.

According to KCKPD, Michael James, 76, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. today near the 1600 block of North 74th Court.

Mr. James is five-feet, eight-inches tall.

He was wearing a white tank top, overalls with patches and white shoes.

He was driving a silver Toyota pickup truck with Kansas license plate 012MTT.

Provided Michael James' pick up truck

Anyone with information about Mr. James should call 911.

