Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for public's help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kansas City, Kansas, man.

William Mance, 68, was last seen at 2:20 p.m. Monday leaving his home near South 44th and Lloyd streets in KCK, according to police.

Mance is 5 feet, 6 inches, tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He wore a blue T-shirt, red shorts and green flip flops , according to police.

Mance also wears glasses.

Police said Mance has dementia and struggles to communicate.

Anyone with information about Mance's whereabouts should call 911.