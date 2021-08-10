Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for public's help to find missing man

items.[0].image.alt
KCK Police Department
MANCE.JPG
Posted at 7:18 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 20:18:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kansas City, Kansas, man.

William Mance, 68, was last seen at 2:20 p.m. Monday leaving his home near South 44th and Lloyd streets in KCK, according to police.

Mance is 5 feet, 6 inches, tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He wore a blue T-shirt, red shorts and green flip flops , according to police.

Mance also wears glasses.

Police said Mance has dementia and struggles to communicate.

Anyone with information about Mance's whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources