Kansas City, Kansas, police ask for public's help to identify badly injured man

KCK Police Department
Posted at 4:44 PM, Dec 09, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for the public's help to identify a badly injured man who has no identification and is unconscious at a local hospital.

Police say the man may be 17 to 25 years old.

He has a tattoo on his right foreman with the initials L.L.D. in red ink, according to a KCKPD news release.

The news release also states the man is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this man should call KCKPD at 913-556-3000.


