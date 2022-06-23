Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate fatal crash involving 4-wheeler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a fatal crash that injured two people on Wednesday night.
The crash happened on Shawnee Drive near south 47th Street in the Turner Neighborhood.
According to police, a man and a woman who were on a four-wheeler crashed into an SUV.
The man, who was driving the four-wheeler, died on the scene.
The woman was transported to an area hospital.
Shawnee Drive between Locust Avenue and W. 47th Street was closed for several hours while an investigation occurred.
