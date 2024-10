KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department issued a silver alert for a missing 87-year-old woman.

Janice Marie Charles, 87, was last seen leaving her home in the 1900 block of N. 30th Street on Friday.

She was last seen wearing purple leggings, black shoes and possibly a black jacket.

Anyone who sees her within KCK city limits is asked to call 911. Outside of KCK, people are asked to contact (913)-596-3000 if she's seen.

—