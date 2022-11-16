Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City, Kansas, police seek public's help to find missing woman

Joannie Wilcox
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Joannie Wilcox missing.
Joannie Wilcox
Posted at 7:43 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 20:43:52-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Joannie Wilcox, 61, was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of North 74th Street near Washington High School.

Wilcox is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

She has white hair and blue eyes, police said.

Ms. Wilcox was wearing dark pants, a T-shirt and a tan blanket.

She does not have any other personal items, including medication she needs.

Anyone with information about Joannie Wilcox should call 911.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock