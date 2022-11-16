Kansas City, Kansas, police seek public's help to find missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Joannie Wilcox, 61, was last seen at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of North 74th Street near Washington High School.

Wilcox is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

She has white hair and blue eyes, police said.

Ms. Wilcox was wearing dark pants, a T-shirt and a tan blanket.

She does not have any other personal items, including medication she needs.

Anyone with information about Joannie Wilcox should call 911.

