Kansas City, Kansas, police start cold case unit

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, police department is opening a new unit to review cold cases, Chief Karl Oakman said.

Oakman announced Thursday the city has 285 unsolved homicides spanning five decades.

The cases will benefit from a fresh review, advances in DNA and other forensic testing, he said.

"The family of these victims deserve justice and closure," Oakman said in a news release.

The unit will have three full-time detectives, who will determine which cases to review based on solvability. Missing person cases that possibly involve foul play will also be reviewed.

The unit will be lead by Capt. Angela Garrison, who has been with the department for 27 years and has been a detective for 14 years.