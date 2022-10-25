Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Board to consider $6.8M classroom camera proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Public School District’s Board of Education is expected to review a proposal Tuesday night that would spend nearly $6.8 million on a project to add cameras to school classrooms.

The proposal , put together by Kansas City, Missouri-based Kansas City Audio-Visual, would call for the installation of 1,600 cameras through district buildings. The fisheye cameras would integrate with the district’s existing security system for teacher and student safety.

Cameras would also be a tool for teaching and professional development.

The item on the board’s agenda Tuesday night says the cameras would allow the recording and sharing of teacher lessons in the instance of teacher shortages and student absences. The recordings would also be used to improve teaching practices.

The plan has the support of several district officials, including Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield.

According to the agenda, at least six people are scheduled to speak on the proposal.

The board’s review Tuesday is only to potentially accept the information. A vote to approve the project would come at a later date.

