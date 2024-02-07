Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools launches sports broadcast program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday night Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools launched its new sports network.

The sports network will allow people to watch high school games live, but in reality it will provide students so much more.

"It showcases their hard work, their dedication, it showcases the time and effort that their coaches have poured into them," Samuel Simmons Sr., the district's director of athletics, activities and student development said.

For students like Jayden Gordon, it could be a game-changer.

“So I just feel blessed that we’re able to have that now," Gordon said. "We’re able to get our games recorded, get highlights and all that. It’s a great opportunity."

He says he can use it to his advantage by using footage to put together reels for college coaches.

“It makes it a lot easier. So if I’m talking to a coach, I could send them a link to watch my game or I could get highlights and send it to them," he said.

The games are streamed too, on YouTube and a channel over-the-air.

When an uncle or aunt are out of town, game day excitement isn't out of reach.

The broadcast is run by Todd Henderson with KC-based MSTC Hendu Productions.

Henderson says student interns will have a chance to learn the craft of broadcasting.

"They'll shadow a few of our crew members and then they'll take over," Henderson said. "And then we'll train them on the job so when they get done with this time with us, they can take it and go put it into the real world. Somebody invested in me. So somebody paid it forward for me and all I'm doing is doing the same thing for the next generation."

The district is starting the program at varsity basketball games, but hopes to expand their coverage to more games and more sports.