Kansas City, Kansas, special operations team describes trench collapse recovery effort

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have identified 54-year-old Francisco Rodriguez as the man who died in a trench collapse Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD is conducting a death investigation into the incident that required a 12-hour recovery operation.

KCK special operations team describes trench collapse recovery effort

It was a meticulous effort for recovery crews led by KCKFD.

Many firefighters used small shovels during the search to recover Rodriguez from the 25-foot trench.

"Sometimes using big shovels can slip and move and cause damage, so we sometimes work with very little tiny ones," KCKFD Special Operations Assistant Chief Scott Hawley said.

While crews worked into the night, neighbors watched, fearing the worst. A fire department spokesperson said workers called 911 because they hadn't seen Rodriguez in a while.

"It's honestly heartbreaking and tragic," neighbor Javier Rubio said.

Another neighbor, Kaytlynn Minish, expressed concern about supervision at the work site.

"I was more concerned, like, why other people weren't there watching," Minish said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is part of the team investigating the cause of the collapse.

Trench boxes are one of the tools used to secure the walls of trenches. On Thursday, KCKFD said there was no trench box on site as far as they knew.

Friends of Rodriguez stopped by the site Friday afternoon to see where he died. Neighbors say their hearts are with his family.

"He had a whole family. That's so sad to see somebody is going through something like that right now," Rubio said.

The special operations unit said they have not responded to a trench rescue effort in KCK for about a decade.

Lumen Technologies released a statement Friday regarding the fatal trench collapse. You can read the full statement below.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a team member from K&W, one of our valued construction partners, who passed away following an on-site accident. Our thoughts and condolences are with this individual’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.



The health and safety of our employees and partners is always our highest priority. Our Health & Safety team is actively engaged and working closely with K&W and relevant authorities to understand the circumstances of this incident.



We have extended access to counseling and support services for both Lumen employees and the family members of K&W. Our focus remains on supporting those impacted by this tragedy while reinforcing our safety standards across every aspect of our operations. Lumen Technologies

