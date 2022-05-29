Kansas City, Kansas, woman dies in crash on Interstate 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman has died in an overnight crash on Interstate 35, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A 2008 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on the interstate around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the base of an overhead sign. KHP logs say the reason the car veered is not currently known.

Theresa A. Bishop, 50, the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to KHP.