KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Interstate 70.

Around 3:32 a.m. Friday, a driver lost control of a 2006 Acura on eastbound I-70 to the northbound I-635 ramp in Wyandotte County, per the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Acura struck a guardrail and overturned.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman of Kansas City, Kansas, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to KHP.

KHP is investigating the collision.