Kansas City, KS, police investigating homicide; person of interest in custody

KANSAS CITY, Ks. — Kansas City, Kansas, Police are investigating a homicide, in which one man was killed. Detectives say they are speaking to a person of interest.

Police say they were called to the 300 block of N. Valley at 6:33 p.m. Saturday on an "unresponsive party." When they arrived, police say they found a male victim inside the home. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Information Officer Tykeasha Berry wrote in a press release early Sunday morning that detectives are speaking to a person of interest.

At this time, police have not said how the victim died.

This case remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

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