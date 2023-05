KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, KS police department has issued a silver alert for a missing woman.

90-year-old Bessie Glass last spoke with her family on Monday, May 8th.

Her family says she has memory issues and has been known to drive distances to other towns.

She is likely driving a brown 2012 Mercury LaCrosse.

She may be wearing a blouse and sweat pants and glasses.

Her family is concerned about her safety.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911 immediately.