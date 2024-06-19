Kansas City lands new passport agency office to meet growing traveler demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday six new passport offices will open across the country to meet growing traveler demand, including one office in Kansas City, Missouri.

The six new offices join 29 existing agencies and centers in providing several passport-related services. The 35 passport agencies will offer services to travelers with urgent travel needs.

U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Kansas City) and Sharice Davids (D-Johnson County) have worked to bring additional passport services to the Kansas City area for years.

Cleaver and Davids said Tuesday their offices were “inundated” last summer by travelers frustrated with passport processing delays. That prompted them to renew their effort to expand passport services in the Kansas City area.

“There is simply no reason that families in the Kansas City region should have to drive five hours or more to receive in-person assistance for passport services,” Cleaver said Tuesday.

Davids echoed Cleaver’s praise of the announcement.

“Our teams have received countless inquiries from constituents, who often face long drives and unnecessary stress to get their passports,” Davids said. “This new agency will significantly streamline the request and renewal process, making it easier and more efficient for everyone.”

The 35 passport agencies across the country are specifically geared toward serving travelers who have urgent travel needs to a foreign country within the next 14 calendar days or need a foreign visa in the next 28 calendar days.

More information is available on the State Department’s website.

—