Kansas City launches page for businesses to apply for funds to help repair property crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Businesses can now put their name in the hat to see if they’ll be eligible to receive grant funding to help make repairs caused by break-ins and other property crimes.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced the Back to Business Fund ordinance during Thursday’s City Council meeting. The ordinance is set to be reviewed by a council committee before coming back to the full council for consideration of final adoption.

The mayor spoke about the fund during a news conference Thursday afternoon in front of City Barrel in Waldo, one of the small businesses that recently fell victim to a break-in.

While the city has opened up a web form for businesses to sign up, the $325,000 fund is still contingent on city council approval.

The fund would offer up to $3,000 per business to help pair for repairs from incidents between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025.

The fund would provide up to $5,000 per business for the installation of security measures between July 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Businesses must have a current business license with Kansas City, Missouri, and must be able to document an incident or costs associated with the installation of preventative measures.

Funding would come from unappropriated money in the city’s Violence Prevention and Intervention Fund.

