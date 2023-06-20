Kansas City launches survey asking for input on renaming Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians can officially weigh in on the possibility of the city renaming Troost Avenue, an effort started by a local business owner.

Last year, Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery, began the push to rename the street partly because it's named after former slaver owner Dr. Benoist Troost.

Goode, who is calling for the street to be renamed Truth Avenue, garnered support from KCMO Councilwoman Melissa Robinson.

Robinson sponsored a resolution that directed the office of KCMO City Manager Brian Platt to create a landing page for the public to give their input.

The resolution unanimously passed on May 25. Tuesday, the landing page launched.

Residents, business owners and property owners can visit kcmo.gov/renametroost to complete the survey.

The survey asks for an email address, what district the participant lives in and six additional questions. There's also a section allowing additional input.

—

