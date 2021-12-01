Kansas City law firm gifts $1M to MU for scholarships for Black law students, journalists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City law firm Stueve Siegel Hanson has gifted the University of Missouri $1 million to create two scholarship funds dedicated to supporting Black law students and journalism students from countries with "underdeveloped media."

Each fund will contain $500,000. One will go to the Missouri School of Law and the other will contribute to the Alfred Friendly Press Partners at the Missouri School of Journalism, which helps bring students from other countries to the university, according to a release from the law firm.

The lawyers at the firm said the funds will help support change in the justice system.

"We want to be an agent of positive change in the legal system,” co-founder of the firm Patrick Stueve said. “It is critical that we support diverse legal minds to serve as our next generation of attorneys, advocates, judges and legislators, and it is critical that we support journalists who can bring transparency and accountability to governments around the world.”

The firm has also consistently drawn from MU in its hiring, the release said. Currently 25% of the firm was educated at the school for either their undergraduate degree or law degree.

The firm also previously donated $1 million to the University of Kansas School of Law to support Black students.