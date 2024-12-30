Kansas City leaders, organizations reflect on President Jimmy Carter's life and contributions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders and organizations are remembering the life and legacy of the 39th President of the United States. Jimmy Carter passed away at his home in Plains, Georgia on Sunday at the age of 100.

Union Station was lit in red, white and blue on Sunday night in honor of former President Carter. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the news of Carter's death on X.

"Thank you to President Jimmy Carter for a lifetime of service to our country and our world," Mayor Lucas wrote. "Many of us knew him only after his career in elected office ended, but learned much from his decency, integrity and lifelong commitment to service."

KSHB 41 News spoke with U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D - Missouri) following the news of Carter's death. Representative Cleaver met with Carter a few times in both Washington and in Kansas City, and described him as a kind and compassionate man who will be sorely missed.

"Most men don't like to be referred to as sweet, but Jimmy Carter was one of the sweetest human beings I've ever met in my life," Cleaver said. "He actually went to the Jackson County courthouse and met people there. Many of them probably had the same experience as me, and that is if you were in the presence of Jimmy Carter, you were just the most important person on planet Earth."

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R - Missouri) also issued a statement on the former president's passing.

"President Carter led an extraordinary life, rising from humble beginnings in Plains, Georgia, to serve as the 39th President of the United States," Alford wrote. "His efforts to help ensure integrity to democratic nations left a positive impact on the world."

Carter was well known for his long-time service and dedication with Habitat for Humanity. The local Kansas City chapter, Habitat KC, posted their reaction on Instagram.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former President Jimmy Carter," the post stated. "His unwavering dedication to social justice and affordable housing transformed countless lives around the world. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we build a future where everyone has a safe and affordable home."

Carter's death comes about a year after his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, passed away.

—