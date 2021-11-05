Kansas City legend Buck O’Neil up for baseball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legendary Kansas City Negro Leagues ambassador Buck O’Neil is up for consideration to join the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In a news release Friday, the Hall of Fame and Museum announced a 10-person ballot that will be considered as part of the Early Baseball Era and Golden Days Era Committees.

Seven Negro Leagues and pre-Negro Leagues legends and three American League/National League starts make up the 10-name Early Baseball era ballot.

That list includes Buck O’Neil, Bill Dahlen, John Donaldson, Bud Fowler, Vic Harris, Grant “Home Run” Johnson, Lefty O’Doul, Dick “Cannonball” Redding, Allie Reynolds and George “Tubby” Scales.

The Early Baseball Era Committee will announce successful candidates at baseball’s winter meetings Dec. 5 in Orlando, Florida.

To make the Hall of Fame, candidates have to receive votes on 75 percent of ballots cast by either of the committees.

Any successful candidates would be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 24, 2022.

In addition to his 10 seasons with the Memphis Red Sox and the Kansas City Monarchs, O’Neil was instrumental in the creation of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

O’Neil died at age 94 in October 2006.

