Kansas City LGBTQ+ advocates concerned as dedicated 988 hotline service to end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Trump administration announced this week it will end the dedicated 988 hotline service for LGBTQ+ community members in less than a month.

The administration stated it "will no longer silo LGB+ youth services," a decision that has alarmed mental health advocates who say specialized resources are critical for vulnerable populations.

Since its establishment in 2022, the 988 crisis hotline has answered more than 14.5 million calls , texts and chats. More than 1.2 million of those contacts were specifically for the LGBTQI+ line.

"And sometimes that number is the only one that answers, said Jae Moyer, an LGBTQ+ advocate. "I love my friends to death, but not a whole lot of them answer the phone if you are having a mental health crisis at 2, 3 in the morning or whatever."

Moyer has personally used the 988 service and believes losing a dedicated line for people in their community could have life-or-death consequences.

"I'm angry, I'm upset. It's clearly a direct attack on our community," Moyer said.

The Trevor Project, which helps operate the specialized line, called the decision devastating .

Jan Marrs, who runs a local non-profit called Speak Up , started the mental health organization after losing her daughter, Lane, to suicide. While her daughter wasn't a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Speak Up serves all young people in the Kansas City metro area.

Marrs says specialized care is what helped her move through her grief, and it will be on groups like hers to fill the void.

"Their organizations are going to have to find ways to fill the gaps that politics and budgets are creating to ensure that people get the resources they need," Marrs said. "They are struggling with unique things and to be able to talk to someone who can understand that and relate to them is critical."

Moyer said they are relying on local groups that offer specialized care and are thankful for organizations that make their support of the LGBTQ+ community known.

"When you are talking to someone who understands some of the struggles that are specific to being an LGBTQ person, then that can be life saving. It can help you," Moyer said.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, you can call, text or chat with 988, along with other organizations listed below:

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline : Call or text 988

988 Lifeline Chat: 988lifeline.org/chat

Crisis Text Line : Text ‘HOME’ to 741741

Trans Lifeline : 877-565-8860

The Trevor Project: 1-866-488-7386 or text ‘START’ to 678-678

