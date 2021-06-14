Kansas City lifestyle brand promotes 'To Create Fearlessly'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By Design, a Kansas City-based creative lifestyle brand, has released new nature inspired apparel with the goal of intersecting creativity and community.

According to a news release, the new campaign — “Creativity is a Fearless Act” — gives praise to Black creatives and looks to provide words of encouragement to creatives everywhere, reminding those that vision and persistence can lead to success.

“With that continued persistence leads to a creation that rewards the vulnerability of the creative and still gifts the skeptics,” the release stated.

"Many people are taking the time to start new ventures, and we wanted to give praise and applause to those new found creatives putting themselves out there to share what they

have been diligently working toward," co-founder Muenfua Lewis said.

Inspiration for the T-shirt gives a nod to the freedom that comes from sharing art and enjoying the outdoors — along with a line from Kanye West’s 2005 track “Gone” from his album "Late Registration."

“Streetwear is a communal means of storytelling. It’s simply another way to speak life and encouragement into those around us," By Design co-founder Justin Ikerionwu said. "In this campaign we continue to give flowers to those creatives that fight through obstacles."

More about By Design and their latest endeavors can be found on their website.