KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Folks looking for help with their utility, water and electricity bills were lined up out the doors of the Nutter Ivanhoe Neighborhood Center on Wednesday.

The line was for the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) event.

Kansas City LIHEAP assistance could be affected due to federal cuts

LIHEAP is another program that's fallen victim to federal cuts; the Trump administration fired the entire staff.

"You essentially are crippling a program or support if there’s no one to facilitate approving applications, delivering the funds," said Alana Henry, executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council.

Henry explained the council is unsure how the federal cuts could affect folks at a local level, which played into the decision to still host the event.

"When you don’t have answers, it’s tough when you’re trying to engage with someone who needs help," Henry said.

Dee Porter works for the company that helps distribute LIHEAP funds, the Mid America Assistance Coalition. She knows just as much as anyone else about what is going to happen with the funds.

"We know the need in our community," Porter said. "Everyone needs funding."

Audrina Smith waited for an hour and a half for her appointment.

"I got some past due bills," Smith said. "I’m a mom, I got five kids. So being able to get the help is a big blessing."

KSHB 41 heard similar stories to Smith's, like Iy'Prianna Gentry.

"It’s hard out here, and you have a lot of responsibilities," Gentry said.

Smith and Gentry are just as concerned as everyone else as to what might happen.

"I'm a mom. I'm a Black woman in America, like I gotta keep going. Period," Smith said.

